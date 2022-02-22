Originally aired Feb 22, 2022

Tax season is upon us, and whether you’re an aspiring, new, or established small business owner, it’s important to have a clear and sound tax strategy in place. And who better to teach you how to develop a small business tax plan than the experts themselves.

Mark J. Kohler—a CPA, attorney, and senior partner at a law and an accounting firm—and Mat Sorensen—an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host—will lead this insightful webinar. They’ll help you