Originally aired Feb 22, 2022
Tax season is upon us, and whether you’re an aspiring, new, or established small business owner, it’s important to have a clear and sound tax strategy in place. And who better to teach you how to develop a small business tax plan than the experts themselves.
Mark J. Kohler—a CPA, attorney, and senior partner at a law and an accounting firm—and Mat Sorensen—an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host—will lead this insightful webinar. They’ll help you
- Choose the right business entity structure for your company (LLC, S-Corp, etc.).
- Understand the common expenses most businesses use and write off against their income.
- Figure out how to write off equipment, technology, home-office, and other common expenses.
- Identify common mistakes to avoid, which can result in more taxes and penalties.