Strategic Tax Planning for Your Small Business
Strategic Tax Planning for Your Small Business

Originally aired Feb 22, 2022

Tax season is upon us, and whether you’re an aspiring, new, or established small business owner, it’s important to have a clear and sound tax strategy in place. And who better to teach you how to develop a small business tax plan than the experts themselves. 

Mark J. Kohler—a CPA, attorney, and senior partner at a law and an accounting firm—and Mat Sorensen—an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host—will lead this insightful webinar. They’ll help you 

  • Choose the right business entity structure for your company (LLC, S-Corp, etc.).
  • Understand the common expenses most businesses use and write off against their income.
  • Figure out how to write off equipment, technology, home-office, and other common expenses.
  • Identify common mistakes to avoid, which can result in more taxes and penalties.

