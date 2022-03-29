Webinars

How Will Your Cryptocurrency Be Taxed?
Originally aired Mar 29, 2022
Tax season is upon us, and if you’re unsure of how this affects your crypto wallet, then you’ve come to the right place!

While navigating taxes on digital currencies can be complicated, we’re here to make it a little easier during our free webinar where we’ll provide you with expert insights, tips, and advice. During this insightful discussion, you’ll discover
  • Winning crypto tax strategies
  • The IRS’s stance on crypto taxes
  • Tax-free crypto trading
  • And more

You won’t want to miss it—register now!

About the Speakers:

Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom.

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.

Mark J. Kohler

Author, Attorney and CPA
Mark J. Kohler is a CPA, attorney, co-host of the podcasts Main Street Business and Directed IRA Podcast and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. He is also a co-founder of Directed IRA Trust Company. He is the author of The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition and The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom.
Mat Sorensen

