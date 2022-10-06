Processing Video... Please check back later.

Originally aired Oct 06, 2022

The Canadian Franchise Association is hosting an Info Session, where you will hear from expert panelists about franchising into Canada and get your questions answered to help you succeed with your expansion plans!Sponsored Exclusively by Entrepreneur Media.Speaker Sponsors are: Cassels, Brock & Blackwell, LLP and BDO Canada LLP.Franchising Facts in Canada:- Contributes over $120 Billion CAD per year to the Canadian economy- Creates jobs for some 2 million Canadians- 12th largest sector of the economy- 2nd Largest Franchise Industry in the World (USA #1)Speakers:Larry Weinberg, Partner, Cassels, Brock & Blackwell, LLP;Lyn Little, Partner, BDO Canada LLP;Paul Pickett, Chief Development Officer, Wild Birds Unlimited;W. Eric Johnson, Global Team Leader - Franchising, U.S. Department of Commerce