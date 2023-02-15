Originally aired Feb 15, 2023

While business operations are generally black and white (hello, spreadsheets,) there are often unique cultural and environmental nuances that drive how a Black-owned brand is developed and launched, ultimately shaping how it is received and grows in the marketplace. Learn from global executive leader in public relations and brand elevation, Zakiya Larry, how to shape and grow a Black-owned brand that stands out and lasts. Also, discover how to go beyond checking a DEI box, to enhancing any company's operations with Black-owned brands.

About the Speaker:

Zakiya Larry, immediate past Chief Communications Officer for Constellation, a group within Stagwell, elevates brands and awareness through visibility strategy, media coaching, speaking and PR training, crisis mitigation and strategic public relations.

Zakiya’s media features as an expert include: The New York Times, O, The Oprah Magazine (.com,) FOX News Radio Network, Black Enterprise.com, The Washington Post, ESSENCE, Ebony, and many others.