Webinars & Events

How to Build and Elevate A Black-Owned Brand
Running a Business

How to Build and Elevate A Black-Owned Brand

Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider

Description

Originally aired Feb 15, 2023

While business operations are generally black and white (hello, spreadsheets,) there are often unique cultural and environmental nuances that drive how a Black-owned brand is developed and launched, ultimately shaping how it is received and grows in the marketplace. Learn from global executive leader in public relations and brand elevation, Zakiya Larry, how to shape and grow a Black-owned brand that stands out and lasts. Also, discover how to go beyond checking a DEI box, to enhancing any company's operations with Black-owned brands.

Secure your spot today!

About the Speaker:

Zakiya Larry, immediate past Chief Communications Officer for Constellation, a group within Stagwell, elevates brands and awareness through visibility strategy, media coaching, speaking and PR training, crisis mitigation and strategic public relations.

Zakiya’s media features as an expert include: The New York Times, O, The Oprah Magazine (.com,) FOX News Radio Network, Black Enterprise.com, The Washington Post, ESSENCE, Ebony, and many others.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Start a Virtual Assistant Business
in 3 days
Starting a Business
How to Start a Virtual Assistant Business
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
How Black Entrepreneurs Can Achieve Success With a Profit-First Mentality
in 5 days
Starting a Business
How Black Entrepreneurs Can Achieve Success With a Profit-First Mentality
Terry Rice Terry Rice
Learn More
Solopreneur Office Hours with Terry Rice
in 9 days
Running a Business
Solopreneur Office Hours with Terry Rice
Terry Rice Terry Rice
Learn More
4 Skills Finance Leaders Need Now and How to Strengthen Them
in 19 days
Leadership
4 Skills Finance Leaders Need Now and How to Strengthen Them
Jillian Schiefelbein ,   Scott Beaver
Learn More