Originally aired Mar 08, 2023

These may be signs you may need to pivot your business. Don’t know where to start? In this informative webinar, award winning entrepreneur and prominent investor Kim Perell, will reveal why pivot is an essential part of building a successful business. As market conditions change and technology evolves, so must a company’s ability to adapt. Through her own riveting real-life examples, Kim will break down the reasons why pivoting is crucial for companies of any size and how you identify if it’s time to make a change.

Register today to learn about topics including:

Why pivoting is crucial for companies of any size

Recognizing 3 signs of when it is time to pivot

The 5 pivots every leader faces

The one thing never to change in any company

Developing the winning mindset to adapt to change

About the Speaker:

Kim Perell is an award-winning digital marketing technology CEO, top US female angel investor, and bestselling author with twenty years of experience taking companies from $0 to annual sales to $1 billion. She sold her last company for $235 million after going broke ten years earlier. She has been named one of AdAge’s Marketing Technology Trailblazers, Business Insider’s Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising, and Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Female Executives. Perell has been profiled by The New York Times, Forbes, and more. She lives with her husband and two sets of twins in Miami. Connect with her at https://kimperell.com.