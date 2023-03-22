Originally aired Mar 22, 2023

Tax season is here (hooray?) and to make sure that you don’t leave a single penny on the table, we have called in our resident tax experts to walk you through the specifics of write-offs for entrepreneurs. Whether you are a full-time small business owner or making extra money with a side hustle, this webinar is essential to making sure you wind up with the best tax bill or refund possible.

Mark J. Kohler — author, CPA, attorney, and cohost of the podcast “Main Street Business” — and Mat Sorensen — author, attorney, and CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company — have been at this for years, and these self-described “tax geeks” have all of the answers to your write-off questions. During this webinar, they’ll teach you:

Commonly missed home office deductions

Auto and travel write-offs

Changes to meals and entertainment rules

Red flags that can trigger audits

Changing your entity (LLC, S-corp) structure to save taxes

And more!

This free webinar can save you a lot of dough on Tax Day — don’t miss it! Join us on March 22nd at 3:00 PM ET.

About the Speakers:

Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Main Street Business”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom".

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of "The Self-Directed IRA Handbook".