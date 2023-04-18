Processing Video... Please check back later.

Originally aired Apr 18, 2023

Transformation coach and nutrition expert Charles D'Angelo will fire you up, and help you develop an empowered mindset that leads to a healthier life. Pulling tips from his decades of inspirational talks and books like Think and Grow Thin and Inner Guru, this high-energy and informative webinar will help you learn how to get the best out of yourself and achieve your goals.

Key Takeaways:

Moving on from the past

Setting goals

Making daily healthy choices to improve your future self

Finding a mentor to help your health journey

Empower yourself to take control of your life's trajectory

About the Speaker:

Charles is a sought-after personal coach and public speaker. He frequently provides keynotes for events and appears as a guest on TV, radio and Internet programs. He is the author of two bestselling books: Think and Grow Thin (2011) and Inner Guru (2017). He's been endorsed by many notable individuals including President Bill Clinton, Tony Robbins, Larry King, Richard Simmons, Angela Bassett and Dr. Mark Hyman as well as notable Missouri locals including Senator Claire McCaskill, David Steward, Chairman and Founder of World Wide Technology, and Maxine Clark, founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop. He resides in St. Louis, Missouri with his greatest inspiration - his wife, Crystal - and their two cats, Leo and Theo.