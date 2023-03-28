Webinars & Events

Ask Marc | Free Business Advice Session with the Co-Founder of Netflix
Running a Business

Ask Marc | Free Business Advice Session with the Co-Founder of Netflix

Marc Randolph Marc Randolph

Description

Processing Video... Please check back later.

Originally aired Mar 28, 2023

The co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph, has a personal mission to help entrepreneurs around the world achieve their dreams. He has mentored hundreds of early-stage entrepreneurs and helped seed dozens of successful tech ventures, and now he wants to help you. 

Ask Marc any question you have about your business — from big-picture problems to in-the-weeds details — and join us live to hear his answer. 

This is a remarkable opportunity to ask one of the most successful and innovative business leaders anything you want, so don't be shy! Enter your question in this form and set your calendar to stream it live on 3/28/23 at 3 p.m. EST.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

Solopreneur Office Hours with Terry Rice | April 11th
in 9 days
Running a Business
Solopreneur Office Hours with Terry Rice | April 11th
Learn More
Return to the Office: 4 Ways to Make Both Managers and Employees Happy
in 10 days
Running a Business
Return to the Office: 4 Ways to Make Both Managers and Employees Happy
Dr. Gleb Tsipursky Dr. Gleb Tsipursky
Learn More
Activate Your Marketing Potential: Bridge Data & Deliver Joy
in 15 days
Marketing
Activate Your Marketing Potential: Bridge Data & Deliver Joy
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
5 Tips to Develop a Take-Action Mindset & Healthier Life
in 16 days
Personal Growth
5 Tips to Develop a Take-Action Mindset & Healthier Life
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More