Solopreneur Office Hours with Terry Rice | April 11th
Solopreneur Office Hours with Terry Rice | April 11th

Originally aired Apr 11, 2023

Running a one person business is challenging, but it doesn't have to be confusing.

In our new series, Office Hours for Solopreneurs with Terry Rice, you'll get your most pressing business questions answered live while also learning from the challengees of your peers. Be sure to tune in on April 11th at 3 PM EST as he removes all the guesswork around pricing, personal branding, selling your services and more.

Terry Rice is the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur and host of the podcast Launch Your Business, which provides emerging entrepreneurs with the critical guidance needed to start a business. As the founder of Terry Rice Consulting he helps entrepreneurs make more money, save time and avoid burnout. He writes a newsletter about how to build your revenue and personal brand in just 5 minutes per week.

