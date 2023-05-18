Webinars & Events

7 Ways to Raise Money to Launch Your Business
Funding

7 Ways to Raise Money to Launch Your Business

Bianca B. King Bianca B. King

Description

Originally aired May 18, 2023

Crowdfunding, equity financing, grants, or debt financing? Which do you choose to raise money for your business?

During our webinar, Bianca B. King will discuss methods that you can leverage to raise money to launch your company, including the advantages and disadvantages of each type of funding.

7 Financing Options

Equity Financing:

  • Angel Investors

Debt Financing:

  • Small Business Loans

  • Peer-to-Peer Lending

Alternative Financing:

  • Bootstrapping/Family + Friends

  • Grants

  • Crowdfunding/Pre-selling

  • Pitch Competitions/Business Incubators

Register now to secure your seat!

About the Speaker:

Bianca B. King is an entrepreneur and professional matchmaker on a mission to help women accelerate their success. As the CEO & Founder of the exclusive collective Pretty Damn Ambitious™, Bianca matches high-acheiving women with premier vetted and verified coaches so they can finally amplify their ambitions and achieve the personal growth and professional success they desire. Bianca is also the President and Creative Director of Seven5 Seven3 Marketing Group, a digital marketing agency that has served hundreds of entrepreneurs since 2008.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

Solopreneur Office Hours with Terry Rice | May 31st
in 10 days
Running a Business
Solopreneur Office Hours with Terry Rice | May 31st
Terry Rice Terry Rice
Learn More
International Franchise Expo 2023
in 11 days
Starting a Business
International Franchise Expo 2023
Learn More
The Miami Franchise Show
in 20 days
Starting a Business
The Miami Franchise Show
Learn More
How to Disrupt a Massive Market & Innovate
in 23 days
Running a Business
How to Disrupt a Massive Market & Innovate
Jason Nazar ,   Brent Handler
Learn More