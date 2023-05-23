Webinars & Events

Ask Marc | Free Business Advice Session with the Co-Founder of Netflix
Originally aired May 23, 2023

The co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph, has a personal mission to help entrepreneurs around the world achieve their dreams. He has mentored hundreds of early-stage entrepreneurs and helped seed dozens of successful tech ventures, and now he wants to help you.

Ask Marc any question you have about your business — from big-picture problems to in-the-weeds details — and join us live to hear his answer.

This is a remarkable opportunity to ask one of the most successful and innovative business leaders anything you want, so don't be shy! Enter your question in this form and set your calendar to stream it live on 5/23/23 at 3 p.m. EST.

