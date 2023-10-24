Originally aired Oct 24, 2023

Small businesses often have small marketing budgets — but that shouldn't hold back your marketing efforts!! Join us for an exclusive webinar led by Yelp’s small business expert, Emily Washcovick.

In this session, you'll learn how to reach your audience on a shoestring — by harnessing the power of local culture, trends, and events.

During this webinar, Emily will share:

The art of localized marketing and how to tap into culture, trends, and local events for maximum impact.

Strategies to leverage even the smallest local events, to connect with your audience and boost your business.

How to seize opportunities during nationwide events that also have a local component, effectively crowd-sourcing customers for your business.

Real-world examples of successful localized marketing.

Insights from Yelp's recent coverage of the impact of the "Beyonce bump," and how local businesses can thrive off of large events.

Don't miss this chance to learn from Yelp and gain the knowledge and strategies you need to master localized marketing. Whether you're a small business owner, marketer, or entrepreneur, this webinar will equip you with the tools to connect with your community, boost engagement, and drive revenue. Join us on October 24th at 3:00 PM ET and elevate your business's local marketing game to the next level!

Register now to secure your spot!

About the Speaker:

As Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick is meticulously focused on helping local business owners succeed and grow. Her expertise lies in customer engagement, reputation management, and all things digital marketing. Through speaking engagements and thought leadership, Emily shares industry insights that entrepreneurs in any business category can leverage for the growth and well-being of their businesses. She is also the host of Behind the Review, a podcast from Yelp and Entrepreneur Media, where each episode features conversations with a business owner and a reviewer about the story and lessons behind their interactions.