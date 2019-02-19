Webinars

Instagram Stories: Building Your Brand Through Authenticity
Social Media

Instagram Stories: Building Your Brand Through Authenticity

Jon Horowitz Jon Horowitz
Unlock Access
To Get Started Become an Entrepreneur Insider. Learn More

Description

Type:
Workshops
Duration:
90 Min
Speaker:
Jon Horowitz
Language:
English
Originally aired Feb 19, 2019

Curious about using Instagram Stories for your business, but not sure where to start? This session will teach you how to attract your ideal audience, boost your engagement and get more conversions.

With Instagram Stories you’re free to share in-the-moment, raw content and connect on a deeper level with your audience.

Key takeaways:

  • Create outstanding stories that people will watch to the end!
  • A simple formula to use every time you post
  • How to use stories to grow your Instagram following
  • How to create unique content that isn't boring
  • How to use polls, questions and stickers effectively
  • Design tricks and tips to stand out from the crowd

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Jon Horowitz

Jon Horowitz

Founder & CEO of Millennial Marketing Group, Former VP of Jerry Media
Jon Horowitz is a digital marketing consultant based in New York City. After graduating from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, Jon joined early stage startups and succeeded in growing multiple marketplaces from their launch. In his next role, Jon served as Vice President of Jerry Media, an influencer marketing agency that owns notable Instagram accounts like @f*ckjerry and @beigecardigan. He expanded the agency into a full service digital agency with a content creation arm designed for the needs of social media. His clients included companies of all sizes including General Mills, Viacom, Subway, Uniqlo, Bonobos, Puma and many more. Most notably, Jon won a Shorty Award for Native Advertising for his viral campaign for GMI brand, Fruit by the Foot. Currently, Jon serves as Founder and CEO of Millennial Marketing Group, an agency designed to help brands with social media, influencer and content marketing. Additionally, Jon has been a guest speaker at NYU, Cornell and served on panels to share his expertise on influencer marketing.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
in 11 days
Personal Growth
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
Jason Feifer Jason Feifer
Learn More
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
in 14 days
Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
in 19 days
Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
in 25 days
Starting a Business
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Max Baumann ,   Jake Savage
Learn More