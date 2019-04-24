Connect with other members of the Entrepreneur Insider community during this online networking event. During the first 30 minutes, you’ll experience “Speed Networking,” which involves being placed in a group of two to three people, allowing for more opportunities to connect on a personal level. After, we’ll reconnect as a larger group to share experiences and interact with fellow members.
Moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur Insider team, this is your opportunity to connect with your peers in a casual online environment.
Key Takeaways:
- Chat with other entrepreneurs in real time
- Bounce ideas and problem-solve with your peers
- Share weekly wins (and heartaches) with people who know what you’re going through
- Explore partnership opportunities
- Gain insight on resources and tools to help grow your business