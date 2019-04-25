Have you considered, or are currently making money from, your knowledge and experiences as a consultant? Would you like more control over your finances and schedule by finding the best way to monetize your background? It doesn't matter if you haven’t started or have a business already; this series of workshops is all about getting paid well for your skills. Discover how you can design a business around your life, as opposed to designing your life around your business. During session 1, we'll provide a high-level overview. In subsequent workshops, we'll dive deeper into getting new clients, scaling your business and exploring various revenue streams.
Key Takeaways:
- Discover the seven ways experts are making money from their experiences, and then decide on the best pathway for you
- Discuss ways to generate leads and sign clients
- Learn why most people fail in building a succesful consulting business, and the activities you must take to cross the six-figure hump
- Walk away with a library of tools, apps and additional resources to continue the momentum going forward