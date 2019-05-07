Originally aired May 07, 2019

This series of four workshops will provide a step-by-step approach to building and launching your paid speaking career. Learn how to find your signature talk and use social media to amplify reach. You’ll learn how to prepare different types of talks for different types of audiences and networks. We’ll also cover several preparation and delivery techniques, so you won’t feel unprepared or experience stage fright. Led by Tayo Rockson, a four-time Tedx speaker, he'll break down how to verbalize, organize, inspire and channel your expertise into standing ovations.

This section is about clarity -- clarity on who you are, who you want to be, and who you can impact with your gifts. Most of us don't know how to talk about ourselves, so let’s change that by cutting through the clutter and discussing the parts of ourselves that deliver the most value.

Key Takeaways: