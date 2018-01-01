10BucksARoom.com
Residential and commercial cleaning
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
700 Rte. 18 N.
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
CEO
Maany Silva
Initial Investment ⓘ
$31,350 - $73,750
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000 - $30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $10,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$750-$1.25K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
10BucksARoom.com has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2