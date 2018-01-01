All About Kids
Child care learning centers
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
7015 Yankee Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
CEO
Jim Kaiser
Initial Investment ⓘ
$2,677,500 - $3,372,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
All About Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Number of Employees Required to Run:
35