Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

American Freight Furniture, Mattress and Appliance has made a name for itself in the franchise industry since introducing its program in 2021. The last two years alone, the company has been named as a top franchise opportunity by prestigious industry thought leaders such as Entrepreneur and Franchise Times — all while catching the attention of candidates seeking to wisely invest their hard-earned money.

"Entrepreneurs with a multi-unit growth mindset are flocking to franchise with American Freight," said Terry McGee, Vice President of Franchise Development. "They see tremendous opportunity when they evaluate the scalability and simplicity of our business model. So far, we've awarded more than 45 franchises and opened seven new franchise locations with no signs of slowing down anytime soon."

But what makes this franchise opportunity different? There are many reasons, but the following are what gets franchisees excited — as told by two of the company's growing number of multi-unit franchise owners:

Highly scalable: There are still more than 600 prime territories available for multi-unit development, and American Freight's turnkey operations will allow franchise owners to scale quickly while overseeing multiple locations.

Growing brand with serious buying power: American Freight has spent more than 25 years developing a proven business model and growing to more than 360 stores across 38 states (and counting!). With the buying power of hundreds of stores, franchise owners like Greg Canzano enjoy healthy discounts on costs per unit and can purchase items in larger quantities for lower prices.

Simple to build: The initial investment isn't spent on building out a fancy store. It's spent putting product into the "no frills, no fluff" warehouse-style store, which makes the franchise owner money.

Semi-absentee: Franchising with American Freight is a rare opportunity to own a successful business without being in the store daily. Click here to learn how multi-unit franchise owner Dr. Troy Caron, MBA, is able to maintain his full-time career as an orthopedic surgeon while growing his investment with American Freight.

Bottom line, American Freight doesn't just plant flags; it opens successful stores. Ready to franchise? Visit AmericanFreightFranchise.com.