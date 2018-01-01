B-Home Inspections
Home inspections
About
140 Pointe Overlook Dr.
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
140 Pointe Overlook Dr.
Chapin, SC 29036
CEO
Kirk Bingenheimer
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$10,200 - $18,700
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$3,700 - $3,700
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$27/inspection
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Online Support
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Additional Training:
Via webinar
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $10,200 High - $18,700
Units
-50.0%-1 UNITS (1 Year)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
