BizCard Xpress
Printing, signs, advertising specialties, business services
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
99 Old Kings Rd. South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
CEO
Elias Papadeas
Initial Investment ⓘ
$114,346 - $197,475
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
BizCard Xpress has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
Ongoing online & phone training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2