Dee-O-Gee
Pet supplies and services
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
424 E. Main, #B3
Bozeman, MT 59715
CEO
Josh Allen
Initial Investment ⓘ
$147,050 - $370,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $10,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $10,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
18 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 15