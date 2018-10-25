Delta Disaster Services Inc.
Insurance/disaster restoration
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
5535 W. 56th Ave., #104
Arvada, CO 80002
CEO
Michael Mastous
Parent Company
Delta Development Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$116,075 - $257,375
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%/7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2% of gross revenue
Delta Disaster Services Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Delta Disaster Services Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
60-70 hours
Classroom Training:
60 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2