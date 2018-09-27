Dental Fix RX LLC
Dental-equipment sales, service, and repairs
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
4380 Oakes Rd., #800
Davie, FL 33314
CEO
David Lopez
Initial Investment ⓘ
$65,100 - $163,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ad Royalty Fee
$40-$65+/wk.
Dental Fix RX LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 startup inventory credit
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
120 hours