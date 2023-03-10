Mr. Rooter
#129 Ranked #131 last year
Initial investment
$81K - $191K
Units as of 2022
245 13% over 3 years
Feeling drained of pointless plumbing services? Mr. Rooter is one of the most well-known services for all your plumbing needs!

With more than 200 Mr. Rooter franchises spread across the United States and parts of Canada, as well as over 50 locations internationally, Mr. Rooter is a plumbing business founded in 1968. The franchise provides sewer cleaning, plumbing, and drain cleaning services for homes and businesses. It is headquartered in Waco, Texas, and has been franchising since 1972. It is under the direction of parent company Neighborly brand.

Even existing plumbing businesses may be able to join the Mr. Rooter franchise empire by rebranding. The company is also known to give special discounts to veterans who want to be franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Rooter Franchise

Mr. Rooter is well-known as a leader in plumbing and drain cleaning services. It is one of the largest plumbing services franchises in the U.S.. Being a part of Neighborly, you may be guaranteed customer referrals and leads, which could result in more stability for your franchise.

If you already have a plumbing franchise, rebranding it as a Mr. Rooter franchise could take it to the next level as it may be a great opportunity to make your business grow with the backing of a recognized brand name.

The good thing with Mr. Rooter is you may not need to be a trained plumber to become a franchisee. As a franchisee, you only need to hire trained plumbers to join your crew.

What Might Make a Mr. Rooter Franchise a Good Choice?

There has been tremendous growth in the plumbing industry over the years. With developments in real estate, homeowners and commercial agents constantly need professionals to work their drains and provide plumbing services. Investing in a known brand like Mr. Rooter will help you provide high-quality results.

To be part of the Mr. Rooter team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Marketing a business may be the best way to create a reliable client base. Mr. Rooter offers marketing materials and strategies to help you market your location. They'll create a franchise website, newsletter, and social media page. They can also help you plan a grand opening to put your business on the map.

How To Open a Mr. Rooter Franchise

To get started, you may need to submit a franchise inquiry form. A franchise developer in your area may contact you to answer all your questions pertaining to your possible Mr. Rooter franchise. They can help you identify a suitable location for your plumbing business once you decide to go ahead with Mr. Rooter.

If your request is approved, you may be invited to company headquarters in Waco, Texas. Here, you can familiarize yourself with the business model and explore your options with the help of a business coach. The next step is signing the franchise agreement. You'll attend on-the-job training and classroom sessions to improve your business skills. After this, you may be all set to launch your plumbing business through a franchise-assisted grand opening. 

Get started with Mr. Rooter and drain away all your previous plumbing worries!

Company Overview

About Mr. Rooter

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Plumbing , Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1968
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Doyle James, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1972 (51 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
245 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mr. Rooter franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$80,600 - $191,140
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off minimum franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mr. Rooter has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8-40 hours
Classroom Training
88 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-6
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mr. Rooter landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mr. Rooter ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #129 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #80 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #15 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

