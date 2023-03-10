Feeling drained of pointless plumbing services? Mr. Rooter is one of the most well-known services for all your plumbing needs!

With more than 200 Mr. Rooter franchises spread across the United States and parts of Canada, as well as over 50 locations internationally, Mr. Rooter is a plumbing business founded in 1968. The franchise provides sewer cleaning, plumbing, and drain cleaning services for homes and businesses. It is headquartered in Waco, Texas, and has been franchising since 1972. It is under the direction of parent company Neighborly brand.

Even existing plumbing businesses may be able to join the Mr. Rooter franchise empire by rebranding. The company is also known to give special discounts to veterans who want to be franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Rooter Franchise

Mr. Rooter is well-known as a leader in plumbing and drain cleaning services. It is one of the largest plumbing services franchises in the U.S.. Being a part of Neighborly, you may be guaranteed customer referrals and leads, which could result in more stability for your franchise.

If you already have a plumbing franchise, rebranding it as a Mr. Rooter franchise could take it to the next level as it may be a great opportunity to make your business grow with the backing of a recognized brand name.

The good thing with Mr. Rooter is you may not need to be a trained plumber to become a franchisee. As a franchisee, you only need to hire trained plumbers to join your crew.

What Might Make a Mr. Rooter Franchise a Good Choice?

There has been tremendous growth in the plumbing industry over the years. With developments in real estate, homeowners and commercial agents constantly need professionals to work their drains and provide plumbing services. Investing in a known brand like Mr. Rooter will help you provide high-quality results.

To be part of the Mr. Rooter team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Marketing a business may be the best way to create a reliable client base. Mr. Rooter offers marketing materials and strategies to help you market your location. They'll create a franchise website, newsletter, and social media page. They can also help you plan a grand opening to put your business on the map.

How To Open a Mr. Rooter Franchise

To get started, you may need to submit a franchise inquiry form. A franchise developer in your area may contact you to answer all your questions pertaining to your possible Mr. Rooter franchise. They can help you identify a suitable location for your plumbing business once you decide to go ahead with Mr. Rooter.

If your request is approved, you may be invited to company headquarters in Waco, Texas. Here, you can familiarize yourself with the business model and explore your options with the help of a business coach. The next step is signing the franchise agreement. You'll attend on-the-job training and classroom sessions to improve your business skills. After this, you may be all set to launch your plumbing business through a franchise-assisted grand opening.

Get started with Mr. Rooter and drain away all your previous plumbing worries!