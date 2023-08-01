Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

It's estimated that there are between 3,000 and 4,000 different franchise concepts on the market today. With a number like that, it's no surprise that entrepreneurs should be able to follow their passion and find the perfect business of their dreams to own and operate. And, as most franchise business models require no prior experience, franchisees can secure the opportunity to change their lives and career trajectories in meaningful and rewarding ways. But what if the franchise opportunity's value proposition is, by design, capable of doing the same for its customer base?

An example of one such franchise opportunity, capable of changing the lives of its owners and its customers, is Class 101. Founded in 1997, Class 101 is a college planning and preparatory service, whose franchisees provide one-on-one consulting for high school students. With assistance from Class 101, students can increase their odds of admission, and also secure the crucial scholarship funds needed to pay the steeply rising costs of higher education.

Karen DeRosa always had a passion for teaching and individualized learning. Prior to becoming a Class 101 owner in August 2018, she'd taught collegiate-level communication courses at Boston University and the University of Oklahoma. DeRosa and her husband Tony are now five years into their franchise ownership with Class 101. And their lives have been profoundly changed by helping others change theirs.

"We both want to make a difference in the lives of young people," DeRosa says. "Every day is a different opportunity to help each student reach his or her potential. And it's incredibly rewarding to see a student's eyes light up when they finally realize what they're capable of. When the structure of the Class 101 business model meets strong coaching - motivating and equipping a student to own their goals, decisions, and future, great things happen. There is truly nothing better than knowing you can make a difference every single day."

Randy and Kim Stegemoller, also Class 101 owners, are quick to echo this sentiment – that franchise ownership has made a positive change in their lives, as well as in the lives of those they assist. Business ownership has not only filled them with a sense of personal satisfaction and pride, but it's provided economic stability as well.

"We've been so blessed with this business," Kim Stegemoller says. "It's just been – literally - life-changing for our family." To that end, she's also happy to report that one of their two grown daughters recently joined them in the family business, changing her life for the better as well. Together as a family run operation, they've now expanded their Class 101 empire to include three locations - two of which are in Indiana and a third territory in Florida.

"We've really grown over the years, and I think it's a credit to how well we work together as a team," she says. "We really complement each other's strengths and weaknesses. To date, we've helped thousands of high school kids through our Class 101 business and we're averaging more than 100 seniors each year as clients. While we've received several awards and still hold a lot of company records, it pales in comparison to the rewarding feeling you get from helping someone change their life for the better."

Since being founded in 1997, Class 101 franchisees have helped empower students, serve families, and inspire greatness. In 25 years as a franchise, the brand has now assisted more than 10,000 students, and helped them earn more than a billion dollars in scholarship aid.

