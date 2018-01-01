freedommaid
Residential cleaning
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 121
Meridian, ID 83680
CEO
Brent Haynes
Parent Company
freedommaid franchise group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$55,595 - $110,520
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $17,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5-6.5%
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 15