Happy's Pizza
Pizza, ribs, chicken, seafood
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
30201 Orchard Lake Rd., #200
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
CEO
Jason Curis
Initial Investment ⓘ
$336,500 - $608,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$1.5K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Happy's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At existing franchise
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 30