Home Care Assistance
Nonmedical home care
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
221 Main St., #520
San Francisco, CA 95105
CEO
Lily Sarafan
Parent Company
Title
Initial Investment ⓘ
$77,775 - $245,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$85,000 - $120,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$32,475 - $114,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Home Care Assistance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
12 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At franchisee's location yearly, 2-3 days; Online training & conferences
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 4