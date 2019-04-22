There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
2015
2019 (0 Years)
2 Colonial Dr.
Scarborough, ME 04074
$107,575 - $171,567
$150,000
$50,000
$39,500 - $39,500
6%
1%
Iron Legion Franchise Co. LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
20% off franchise fee
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
30 hours
32 hours