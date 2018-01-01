Lee's Hoagie House
Philly cheesesteaks, subs, wings
Founded
1953
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
26 2nd St. Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
CEO
Allan Lewin
Initial Investment ⓘ
$110,800 - $322,425
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$125,000 - $150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Lee's Hoagie House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory