This company is no longer franchising.
- 2022 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
N/A
- Unit data is unavailable
-
N/A
Company Overview
About Lollipop Lane
- Related Categories
- Childcare
- Founded
- 1981
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1987 (35 years)
Franchisor Information
- Corporate Address
-
7031 E. Camelback Rd., #102
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Lollipop Lane franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $0
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
