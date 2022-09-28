Lollipop Lane

day-care & preschool centers
This company is no longer franchising.

2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
N/A
Unit data is unavailable
N/A
Company Overview

About Lollipop Lane

Related Categories
Childcare
Founded
1981

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (35 years)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
7031 E. Camelback Rd., #102
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Lollipop Lane franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0
Royalty Fee
6%
Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
