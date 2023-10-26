The most trusted brand in health and wellness is welcoming new franchise owners. Fewer than 300 territories remain, so act now.

Here's what hasn't changed: The Vitamin Shoppe, an omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, has been helping customers become their best selves since 1977. From high-quality products to the knowledgeable guidance from Health Enthusiasts® stationed at more than 675 stores, there are plenty of reasons for customers to continually rely on The Vitamin Shoppe for a wide range of health and wellness needs.

So when the most trusted brand in health and wellness opened its winning business model to franchise owners in 2021, it caught the attention of many in the franchising industry.

Now franchising.

"It's not every day you see a business that's been around so long, especially one that's a household name, allow new owners to join in," says Ed Martin. Martin and his business partner Alex Pare signed a deal for one store on the spot during the company's Discovery Day and later doubled down with the purchase of an additional location.

"We didn't want to waste a moment," Martin says. "Alex and I were confident in our decision to move forward, so when the opportunity presented itself to sign for our store on the spot, we took it!"

A franchise with momentum.

Ed and Alex aren't alone. Only two years into its franchising program, the first new franchise store has opened in Valparaiso, Indiana. The concept is proving itself to be an attractive opportunity for new franchise owners to invest in a growing program, and more than half of franchise owners have returned to buy additional stores.

Take Ed Zausch, for example. After claiming four Florida territories—and quickly realizing the value of the partnership—he went all in, adding an additional three within his first month. Then early this year, with store No. 1 nearly ready to open, he added an eighth territory to his burgeoning empire!

Not only is The Vitamin Shoppe well established and growing, but it's also a limited opportunity. The franchisor has drawn up less than 300 exclusive territories for sale.

Hand-selected territories.

Using advanced analytics, each prime territory is carefully considered to maximize success. By limiting the number of locations in a particular neighborhood, The Vitamin Shoppe gives franchise owners a protected area that rewards them for local sales and gives them kickbacks from web sales as part of its industry-leading omnichannel strategy.

"We aim to see each location thrive with ample territory for ownership," says David Denker, Senior Director of Franchise and International Development. "That protection of territory, along with our Omnichannel program, is a big part of what attracted our current owners to this opportunity."

To learn more, visit TheVitaminShoppeFranchise.com or connect with David Denker at david.denker@vitaminshoppe.com or (201) 552-6400.