Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
Philly cheesesteaks
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
13805 Alton Pkwy., #A
Irvine, CA 92610
Initial Investment ⓘ
$203,500 - $418,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$165,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
up to 3 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, California, Florida, Texas