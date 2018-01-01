Pro-Cuts Classic
Hair salon
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
7201 Metro Blvd.
Minneapolis, MN 55439
CEO
Hugh Sawyer
Parent Company
Hawkins Pro-Cuts, Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$94,500 - $185,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,500 - $22,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Pro-Cuts Classic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
3-5 days
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 8