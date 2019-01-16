TGA Premier Team Sports
Youth sports after-school programs and camps
About
Founded

2017

Franchising Since

2017 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

1960 E. Grand Ave., #811
El Segundo, CA 90245

CEO

Joshua Jacobs

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$29,800 - $68,150

Liquid Cash Requirement

$25,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $42,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Financing Options

TGA Premier Team Sports offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

18 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $29,800 High - $68,150
Units
+7.1%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 8th, 2019
