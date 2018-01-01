Universal Business Consultants
Professional networking referral groups
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
7624 Tanglecrest Dr.
Dallas, TX 75254
CEO
Kittie Cochran
Initial Investment ⓘ
$43,000 - $52,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Universal Business Consultants has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
46 hours
Classroom Training:
19 hours