Welcomemat Services
Direct-mail advertising to new movers and local digital marketing
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1170 Peachtree St., #1125
Atlanta, GA 30309
CEO
Brian Mattingly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$60,960 - $89,710
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$37,000 - $47,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$47,000 - $47,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Welcomemat Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
7% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
70 hours
Additional Training:
Home study course