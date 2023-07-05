The most trusted brand in health and wellness is now franchising. Fewer than 300 territories remain, so act now.

The Vitamin Shoppe, an omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, added franchising into its key retail expansion strategy in 2021 when it opened up fewer than 400 exclusive territories. This limited opportunity has quickly caught the attention of a niche caliber of entrepreneurs who have the capital to invest and a passion for health and wellness.

In two years, The Vitamin Shoppe has awarded 64 territories to 17 franchise owners and racked up a trophy shelf of prestigious industry recognitions. Earlier this year, franchise owners Rick and Rochelle Cantrell opened the first-ever new franchise store in Valparaiso, Ind., marking a key milestone in the company's expanding franchise program.

Why are franchisees running toward The Vitamin Shoppe? Let's break down the key reasons why the company's franchise owners jumped on this opportunity before it was too late…and why you should too.

More money in your pocket.

That's the goal, right? The Vitamin Shoppe is laser-focused on accomplishing exactly that through its tested omnichannel strategy, which is unlike any other retail concept in the industry. That means you make money no matter where your customers shop, including passive revenue via commission from website sales and more.

Healthy returns on your investment.

Fun and important fact: The Vitamin Shoppe has increased its average revenue and contribution each year since entering the franchise scene. According to its current Franchise Disclosure Document, the company's top stores produce an average revenue of $2,053,043 and average contribution of $411,633.* You can shop around, but these numbers are hard to beat.

Multi-unit owner Ed Zausch was quick to research the numbers behind the opportunity as a first-time franchisee. After claiming four Florida territories—and quickly realizing the value of the partnership—he went all in, adding an additional three within his first month. Then, early this year, with store number one nearly ready to open, he added an eighth territory to his burgeoning empire!

A winning concept.

Franchising with The Vitamin Shoppe means leveraging the established trust equity of the company's 45+ year history along with its unparalleled expertise in the fast-growing health and wellness space. This proven business concept continues to earn The Vitamin Shoppe award after award from prestigious retail and franchising industry leaders. It was most recently ranked as a 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchise by Entrepreneur.

This precedent means The Vitamin Shoppe has already developed a strong proven concept for franchise owners to execute, which is attractive to entrepreneurs like Franchisees Anna and Mike Dey who manage a full portfolio of businesses but claim The Vitamin Shoppe's support is "unlike any other concept."

Innovating the industry.

The Vitamin Shoppe doesn't follow industry trends; it sets them by living and breathing the brand's three core pillars of quality, innovation and expertise. The specialty retailer stays on the forefront of emerging industry trends so franchise owners don't have to worry about keeping up with new products, regulations, and so much more.

With fewer than 300 exclusive territories left to claim, now is the time to franchise with The Vitamin Shoppe. Get started by visiting TheVitaminShoppeFranchise.com or connect with Melissa Altmix, Franchise Development Manager, at Melissa.Altmix@VitaminShoppe.com or (551) 946-1407.

* This information reflects the Average Revenue and Average Contribution of The Vitamin Shoppe company-owned stores with a Contribution of $300,000 or more which were open for more than a year as of fiscal year-end 2022 and were operating in at least 3,000 sq ft of space. Of these 118 stores, 49 attained or surpassed the Average Revenue, and 42 attained or surpassed the Average Contribution described above. Contribution is defined as Total Revenue less the sum of Total Cost of Goods Sold and Total Expenses. We refer you to Item 19 of our 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information. A NEW FRANCHISEE'S RESULTS MAY DIFFER FROM THE REPRESENTED PERFORMANCE. This is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Offerings made by prospectus only and in compliance with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state.