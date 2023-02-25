How to Prepare Your Product Business for a Recession
If you're a product-based business and nervous about a potential recession, this is how you should prepare.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Have you ever gone through a severe weather warning? Whether it was preparing for a blizzard, a hurricane or maybe even needing toilet paper during a pandemic, the panicked rush to the local grocery store is a sight to behold. Shoppers frantically drive carts and carry bags piled with canned goods, paper towels, toiletries, batteries, water gallons, pet supplies and so many "essentials." The checkout lines are swarming, the urgency of the situation creating an "every man for himself" mentality.
It's chaos preparing for potential chaos.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:
- Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
- Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
- No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
- Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders