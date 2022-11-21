6 Crucial Things to Consider When Choosing a Web Hosting Service
Here's how to avoid making the wrong choice when it comes to web hosting services.
As an entrepreneur, you planned to build a profitable income machine online, but this income-building sits on a time bomb if it is built with a quaky web hosting company. Making the wrong choice when it comes to a web hosting service can cripple the user experience. An ugly website experience easily frustrates buyers. Especially when they have other options, they'll choose to abandon your brand's unique offer. For instance, you lose 7% conversion for every one-second delay in web load speed. Revenue keeps going down. Google exposed how 53% of users abandon every website that takes more than 3 seconds to load.
Many famous and respected web hosting services that can impede a brand's goals and aspirations are still around. Website owners don't pay enough attention to the impact popular hosting services have on websites before patronizing these services. Load speed alone? The impact web hosting has on a website goes beyond how smooth and fast a site loads. In this article, you'll find out various consequences and effects the web hosting you choose can have on your website's performance. Here they are below:
Black Friday Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 50% off today.
Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 50% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE50 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
I'm a Millennial Who Quit My Job Last Year to Do What I Love. Here's How I've Made More Than $300,000 So Far.
-
'This Is the Way It's Always Been': HarperCollins Workers Fight to End Historic Cycle of Unfair Wages
-
If You Have No Emotional Awareness as a Leader, You're Limiting Your Success. Here's Why (and How to Fix It).
-
-
He Scored $175,000 By Saying the One Phrase This Investor Wanted to Hear
-
How Veterans Can Get Started in Franchising Today Through IFA's VetFran Program
-
Going on 3 Dates a Week Dramatically Improved My Sales Skills. Here Are the Biggest Lessons I Learned.