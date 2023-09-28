Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Do You Make Your Coworkers Feel Uncomfortable? Fix These 6 Behaviors Before It's Too Late. We want to be liked and respected at our jobs. But in our efforts to do so, many of us unintentionally do things that have the opposite effect.

By Amy M Chambers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

skynesher | Getty Images

Many of us like to think we're highly self-aware, but most of us are not. Emotional intelligence is hailed as one of the hallmarks of a great leader. It's a hot topic in the workplace, and numerous research organizations have produced studies that say emotional intelligence comes down to a handful of factors — including self-awareness, emotional regulation and empathy.

But why do we think we are more aware than we are? It's because we don't get enough feedback on how we come across to others. This leaves us with blind spots when it comes to understanding how others view us. You might think you're a star employee and desirable peer, but you could make others more uncomfortable. As a mentor and leadership coach, I've identified six behaviors that you should address and fix if you want to maintain and grow a better workplace relationship with your peers.

More from the author: 6 Habits of Powerful People

