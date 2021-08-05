Don't Forget Branding as You Look to Grow Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Few of us have the luxury of being branding experts. Many of us can't afford to engage an expensive branding agency to conduct a brand study.

Most small business owners are busy with the day-to-day operations of their business. The money they do have to spend on sales and marketing, they tend to invest in demand generation. This is a very logical choice as every business must maximize its revenue and minimize expenses to keep the lights on. But, if your business has been successful and has grown, you may find yourself in a slightly different situation.