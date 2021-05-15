By Sheryl Mays Edited by Bill Schulz May 15, 2021

The art of acquiring, and holding onto, the repeat customer.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Customer retention has saved billions of advertising dollars for millions of companies.

Clients that continue to make purchases, support special offers, are comfortable trying new products and willing to share their experiences ensures your business remains profitable.

On the other hand, a customer that's not willing to make additional purchases, nor offer referals, can create disproportion in revenue goals. In other words, retaining your loyal followers can save on advertising costs.