The Bright Side of Negative Thinking

Despite what we're often told, positive thinking may not be conducive to meeting one's goals. In fact, you're probably better off visualizing obstacles.

At least since 1952, when Norman Vincent Peale's The Power of Positive Thinking was published, Americans have been inundated with the notion that the path to success can be smoothed by accentuating the positive. In this cult of optimism, one must keep one's eyes on the prize and not let negative waves interfere, and all forms of positive thinking are cast as inherently helpful.