If you were to ask each of your employees what defines your business culture, would they be able to tell you? If they can’t answer and you may not have formalized your work culture—why your company is a good place to work, how you support and value employees, how what you do connects with the world outside your doors—then your workforce may struggle to understand their “why” of work.

The challenge is even greater if, like 73% of small and midsize businesses, you’ve permanently shifted to a remote or hybrid setup.1 Those employees, in particular, may feel a disconnect from your business culture. That can lead to disengagement, loss of talent, and a negative impact on the bottom line.

Developing a work culture doesn’t have to be hard. You probably already know most of what you need to put it together. These seven steps (and question prompts) walk you through the process.