Here's what you should consider before you pivot to your next role.

If you're considering a career change this year, it pays to investigate where you'll actually be better off. And that might not necessarily be the company offering the highest salary.

Nowadays, U.S. employees want more from their companies, including flexible work and transparent leadership. In fact, when people have the option to work flexibly, 87% of them will take it, per McKinsey & Company's recent American Opportunity Survey. And relationships with management are the No. 1 factor in employee satisfaction, according to another report from the consulting firm.

