It's time to rethink bereavement leave and the way that we deal with loss in the workplace.

My dad passed away unexpectedly in July 2022. After a year, I'm still grieving. My own experience made me rethink bereavement leave and the way that we deal with loss and grief in the workplace.

I've worked in human resources for 24 years, and during that time I've reviewed countless bereavement policies for my own previous employers and current clients. The average amount of bereavement time in the United States is three days. Some policies specify the number of days based on the relationship between the employee and the family member, with closer familial relationships being awarded more time. More flexible policies offer bereavement leave for extended family members and even pets.