10 ტექნოლოგიური ტრენდი, რომელიც უახლოეს ათწლეულს განსაზღვრავს

Nish Parikh CEO & Co-founder of Rangam, Empathy Advocate, Social Entrepreneur

CEO and Co-founder of Rangam, Nish Parikh spearheads the development of strategic, technology-enabled workforce solutions for global businesses looking to meet their DE&I and disability inclusion goals. Parikh is a 2017 Harvard Business School graduate in the Owner/President Management Program.