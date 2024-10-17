A 34-year-old successful businessman who attracts millions of investments in the development sector of Georgia

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Beka Khoperia, 34, is among the best in the Georgian realm of construction and development, not only by financial metrics but also by exceptional conceptual vision. His success is not related to inherited wealth or chance occurrences; it is the fruit of tireless work and an innovative mindset. The interview below covers all aspects of his business and success.

How did you first get into business? Was establishing yourself in the marketplace hard?

'Apart Group,' now a prominent holding, was established only five years ago; however, it has seen rapid but complicated growth. Initially, various business organizations rejected our advances to connect with them due to our lack of financial resources and experience, but their focus on our development was always detectable. After a year in the marketplace, we overcame these challenges. We took risky initiatives by entering locations that even very experienced developers avoided because of their technical difficulties. Our first construction took place in Old Tbilisi, Old City Panorama, a project that is covered not only in domestic media but also internationally and has received numerous accolades for its outstanding architecture and business model. Upon our one-year anniversary, the aforementioned associations opened their doors for us and used our story as an example for students and young professionals. Each year, our portfolio grew with a new and interesting project that furthered our goal of organically integrating our creations with Old Tbilisi architecture. This vision was implemented in unique boutique projects such as 'Ezo,' 'Taghi,' 'Krtsanisi Margaliti,' and more. As of today, the company is ready to respond to new challenges in the market and will soon commence the construction of a high-development multifunctional complex, including an outstanding project in Batumi with approximately $250 million in investments.

How did you ensure the trust of international investors?

Our projects are primarily for the Georgian population; however, their unique locations and high business potential are also attractive to foreign investors. For this very reason, we developed a remote service model, which was particularly helpful during the pandemic. As a result, investors who regarded Georgia as the right platform for their investments began reaching out to us. We provided services—including apartment selection, relations with financial institutions, and immigration-related issues—remotely. All of these were taken care of, and profits began to flow in without the necessity for them to even visit the country. The key to our success relies on trust and fairness. Due to skyrocketing sales and positive word of mouth, the company initially did not even require advertising, illustrating high customer satisfaction. Our clientele consists of international business owners, CEOs of large law firms, and more. We have received multiple requests for collaboration, resulting in the establishment of several international representative offices abroad.

Our partners include prominent entities from Israel, Dubai, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States, as well as major international funds.

The money they have invested in Georgia amounts to several tens of millions. All of this has been achieved by the status of 'Apart Group' as a company, as well as by me, its founder, prioritizing the reputation of a trustworthy business partner—something that strengthens our industry. With the collaborative efforts of our domestic and international partners, I believe that this is only the beginning, and we will continue to achieve great feats in this sector.